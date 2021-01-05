We Can Be Heroes Sequel In Development At Netflix W/ Robert Rodriguez

We Can Be Heroes has had a great run at Netflix already, and because of that success, a sequel is in development at the streamer with director Robert Rodriguez. The movie stars the Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal as the father of a superhero-powered child kidnapped by aliens. She teams up with a bunch of other superhero kids to go and rescue him with her government babysitter, played by Priyanka Chopra Jones. According to the streamer, 44 million households viewed We Can be Heroes in the movie's first 28 days on the service. That is pretty impressive, and not surprising at all that they are moving fast on a sequel.

We Can Be Heroes Synopsis

When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the super kids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team. Full of action and heart, WE CAN BE HEROES is directed by Robert Rodriguez (SPY KIDS, THE ADVENTURES OF SHARKBOY AND LAVAGIRL) and also stars Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, and Adriana Barraza.

We Can Be Heroes, starring Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Yaya Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, and Adriana Barraza, is available to watch on Netflix right now, and it is worth your time. 44 million streams can't be wrong, right?