The Forever Purge Detailed As Final Film Comes Into Focus

The Forever Purge, what is being hailed as the "final" Purge film in the franchise, finally let out some details on how we will be spending our final night without rules. The fifth film in the series was supposed to release this past summer, but we all know why that didn't happen. Blumhouse and Universal decided to delay this and Halloween Kills for a year, hoping that theaters would be more open than they are right now. This final Purge film will take place after the events of Election Year, which was released in 2013. Total Film has the scoop on what this final film will be all about, including the first image from the film.

Does Anyone Actually Think This Will Be The End Of The Purge?

The movie will take place after the events of Election Year (whereas The First Purge acted as a prequel to the 2013 original). It will center on Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), who finds solace at a Texan ranch, having fled a drug cartel in Mexico. Things go awry when a group of outsiders decides to keep purging beyond the allotted time when people can break any and all laws. "It's an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil," director Everardo Gout tells Total Film."

Gout continues:"'I want my intentions to be crystal clear on what I think about violence and what's going on in the world.' That's what he told me," recalls Gout, claiming the film is like a social litmus test. "It's dystopian, but he's trying to get us to look in the mirror. It makes you think, 'Shit if I get pushed into a corner, would I do the same?' Once you open that door, how do you close it again?"

The Forever Purge Opens on July 9th.