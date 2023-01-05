The Great Advice Dave Bautista Got From Stone Cold Steve Austin

A wrestler deciding to leave the sport and crossover into acting is far from an original thing, and Dave Bautista isn't even the first of his generation of wrestlers to do it. However, he does look to be the one aiming to become the first one that will be known as an actor first and a wrestler second, with big roles in films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, and Glass Onion. It wasn't an easy road for Bautista, as detailed in the spotlight article by GQ, and he talks about how he nearly lost everything in an attempt to become an actor. One of the reasons he had a hard time breaking in and making some money is that he was following some advice from a legend at the WWE: Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin took Bautista aside and gave him some advice that he very much took to heart, even to the detriment of his bank account.

"Before I left WWE, Stone Cold Steve Austin pulled me aside and said, 'You're going to get offers for horrible scripts. The money will be tempting. Don't get caught in that trap.'"

Bautista admits that he worked very hard not to take anything that would fill his credits with too many things that would be embarrassing later on in life, and it paid off. The smaller roles he took eventually led to him getting picked up by Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy. However, just because he was a superhero, that didn't mean that Bautista was looking to be an action star; he wanted more than that and specifically cited another wrestler turned actor as someone he didn't want to be; Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"I never wanted to be the next Rock," he puts it plainly. "I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor."

Considering everything that is going on with Johnson over at Warner Bros. and the mounting evidence that he might not be the box office draw that everyone thought he was, combined with the gushing praise from Rian Johnson for Glass Onion and M. Night Shyamalan for Knock at the Cabin? It doesn't look like Bautista will be The Rock anytime soon.

