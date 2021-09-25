The Harder They Fall: Trailer, Key Art, and High-Quality Images

The Tudum event is continuing to chug along through its first hour, and it looks like Netflix took some notes from DC FanDome if the virtual Tudum is anything to go by. They are going to bring some movies that you might not know were on the way. The Harder They Fall is looking like we're going to get a look at the western that we don't get to see very often, which shows that there were people of color in the old west. All of these characters are apparently based on real people, which is really awesome. The movie is set to come out this year, and we got the first trailer three months ago, but it doesn't have a release date. The Tudum event had stars Idris Elba and Jonathon Majors introducing a new behind-the-scenes featurette. According to the Netflix press site, it looks like this movie is going to get some sort of theatrical release as well, which means it could be getting an awards push. However, at the time of writing, Netflix has not put that featurette online, but those watching the event might have missed that trailer that came out three months ago. Here's the trailer, the key art, a detailed summary, and some images if this is the first time you've heard of this upcoming movie. This post will be updated if Netflix decides to post the footage they showed during a virtual event online.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE HARDER THEY FALL | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKz5kZr8mrg&ab_channel=Netflix)

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left-hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba revenge has never been served colder.

The Harder They Fall will stream to Netflix in 2021.