Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the killer's game

The Killer's Game: Exclusive Featurette Spotlights Joe's State Of Mind

Lionsgate has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette for The Killer's Game, which spotlights Joe's state of mind heading into the inciting incident.

Article Summary Lionsgate releases a featurette for The Killer's Game, unveiling Joe's mindset and film highlights.

The film struggled at the box office but could gain traction through digital sales.

The behind-the-scenes clip teases Dave Bautista's role and Sofia Boutella's involvement in the film.

The action-comedy explores hitman Joe Flood's dramatic quest for redemption against hired assassins.

2024 has been a rough year for Lionsgate, which seems to be struggling to connect with audiences. It doesn't seem to matter whether or not the reviews for its films are good; they are just getting buried by everyone else. However, hope is not always lost in the digital age, and no one is better at making a small budget look good than Lionsgate — it's pretty much what they're known for these days. So they don't have as much to make up for if they can't connect at the box office and could make it up in digital sales. One of the movies from September that didn't connect with audiences was The Killer's Game. Critics weren't crazy about it, but the audience scores were much better, and it was just the kind of film you might want to rent or buy on digital instead of rolling the dice on a movie ticket. We have an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette that spotlights the main character, Joe (Dave Bautista), and the state of mind that he's in during the events of the film. We also get a little tease about how the underrated Sofia Boutella joined the cast.

The Killer's Game: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the new action-comedy The Killer's Game, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it's too late.

Lionsgate presents, a Mad Chance & Endurance Media production, in association with Dogbone Entertainment, K. Jam Media and Lipsync. The Killer's Game, directed by JJ Perry, stars Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, with Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley. The Killer's Game is now available on Premium Video on Demand, and Premium Electronic Sell-Through from Lionsgate.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!