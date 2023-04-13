The Last Voyage of the Demeter: First Poster, Trailer, Images Released Universal has released the first poster, trailer, and images from The Last Voyage of the Demeter. It is based on a single chapter in Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Nearly a year after showing off the first trailer to people at CinemaCon, Universal has dropped the first poster, trailer, and images to The Last Voyage of the Demeter. It's essentially taking a single chapter from Bram Stoker's Dracula and stretching it out across a feature-length film. That's an idea if there ever was one, and the cast has some interesting people in it. The main thing that will make this movie will be whether or not they can capture the claustrophobia of the ship while also feeling completely alone with nothing but the sea when outside. It's two very different settings within a very small space which is interesting. The creature design doesn't look like anything special, but director André Øvredal has made some seriously good movies before, so maybe this one could work. That mid-August release date is worrying, but with the packed release schedule, is there even a dead period anymore?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo—fifty unmarked wooden crates—from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter stars Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate. The film also features Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films, Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised), and Javier Botet (It films, Mama).

From DreamWorks Pictures and the producers of Zodiac and Black Swan, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is directed by Norwegian horror virtuoso André Øvredal (Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark, Trollhunter), from a script by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters), and Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train), based on the chapter "The Captain's Log" of Bram Stoker's Dracula. The film is produced by Brad Fischer and by Oscar®-nominated producer Mike Medavoy and Arnold Messer for Phoenix Pictures and is executive produced by Matthew Hirsch. It will be released on August 11, 2023.