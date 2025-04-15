Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: Mike Flanagan, stephen king, the life of chuck

The Life Of Chuck: NEON Has Released The Official Trailer

NEON has released the official trailer for The Life of Chuck, the latest Mike Flanagan directed adaptation of a Stephen King novella.

Article Summary NEON drops the official trailer for The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan, based on a Stephen King novella.

The film explores an ordinary man's extraordinary life and had a successful premiere at TIFF, winning the People's Choice Award.

Previous promotions include a teaser in March and a poster in April, now it's ready for its public debut.

Set to star Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and more, The Life of Chuck premieres June 6th in select theaters.

If there is one thing we know pretty much definitively now, it's that Mike Flanagan directed adaptations of Stephen King novels or novellas are a match made in Heaven. However, most of those adaptations have leaned more toward King's horror side of his bibliography; the third collaboration between the two isn't quite that. The Life of Chuck is a novella written by King and published in 2020 in the novella collection If It Bleeds. Both Flanagan and NEON have been on a tear recently, with NEON killing it during the awards season. The early buzz surrounding The Life of Chuck is very positive so far. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024, where it won the People's Choice Award, and we've been anxiously awaiting its release ever since.

We got the teaser trailer back in March and a new poster in early April, and now the official trailer has made its way online. There have been reports that it's been floating around in theaters for a hot minute now, but it's here for all of us to see. Between Flanagan being one of my director crushes (despite not being a horror girl, a lot of my director crushes seem to be horror people, go figure) and King being one of my favorite writers of all time, there is a very good chance I'm going to walk away from The Life of Chuck very happy. June can't get here fast enough.

The Life of Chuck: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the hearts and minds of Stephen King and Mike Flanagan comes The Life of Chuck, the extraordinary story of an ordinary man. This unforgettable, genre-bending tale celebrates the life of Charles 'Chuck' Krantz as he experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us.

The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan, stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, and Mark Hamill. It will open in select theaters on June 6th and everywhere on June 13th.

