Elio: 3 New International Posters And 1 HQ Image Released

We have three new international posters and a new high-quality image from Pixar's new original film, Elio, which will be released on June 20th.

Article Summary Pixar's new film Elio debuts three international posters and a high-quality character image.

Lilo & Stitch sets a strong summer box office tone ahead of Elio's upcoming release.

The newly revealed posters match the film's vibrant, chaotic energy and intergalactic setting.

Elio is set to premiere in theaters on June 20, 2025, promising a cosmic adventure.

Lilo & Stitch is currently killing it at the box office, so Disney is off to a solid summer. Between that and Thunderbolts* The New Avengers, they're heading into June with a decent foundation for a great summer. Elio is the next big release for the studio, and the next release will be from Pixar. This film is in a weird place, much in the same way Inside Out two was in a weird place. If it succeeds, it might be enough to convince Pixar that they should continue to invest in original storytelling over established IP, but it might be too late to course correct. If it fails, between that and the massive box office of Inside Out 2, you have to wonder how many original Pixar films we will see in the next decade. That's a lot of pressure to put on a little guy like Elio. IMP Awards dropped three new international posters, and they are all incredibly busy-looking, which does seem to match the vibes of this film. We also got a new high-quality image, which gives us a good look at Lord Grigon, who will probably be a problem.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, moviegoers will meet Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award® winner Zoe Saldaña) and Glordon (voiced by Remy Edgerly), Elio's unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe, encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs. Disney and Pixar's Elio will be released only in theaters on June 20, 2025.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film Elio, the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be. Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film also features the voices of Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

