The Little Mermaid Tickets Are On Sale, New Poster & Song Out The Little Mermaid is a month away, and today we have new character posters, a TV Spot, and the video for Halle Bailey's Part Of Your World!

The Little Mermaid is one month away, and the full-on blitz is here, everyone. Tickets are now on sale for showings of the film, and a bunch of character posters are now available below. On top of that, the full single for 'Part Of Your World' sung by Halle Bailey is also now available to listen to on music streaming services, and the visualizer video is down below as well. This is the most anticipated film of the spring, and maybe the summer as well, and it should be massive. See all of the new goodies below.

The Little Mermaid Is The One Most Have Been Waiting For

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."

Also released, as if that was not enough, is a new TV Spot as well, with a few things we have not seen yet.

I mean, what else is there to say? This movie is going to be huge, and the only question now is how big it will be. I think this is the most anticipated live-action remake since they released Beauty and the Beast, and that was a billion-dollar grosser and one of the biggest films of that year. The stakes are high, but they seem to be meeting them from the above.

The Little Mermaid releases in theaters on May 26th.