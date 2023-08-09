Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged:

The Little Mermaid Is Coming To Disney+ In September

The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid will end its theatrical run after more than 100 days and make its debut on Disney+ in September.

While not the smash hit that Disney wanted it to be, the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid did pretty well during its box office run, taking in over $500 million at the worldwide box office. The price tag on this film was massive, however, and it's unclear if the false starts and all of the special effects mean that the movie ever got that far into the green. Either way, the long-term success of this film remains to be seen, and it could get a second life now that it is making its way to Disney+. It was announced this week that Disney is releasing The Little Mermaid onto Disney+ on September 6, 2023. We all thought that the 90-day theatrical window would be the thing that wouldn't come back after COVID-19, but it seems that some films are hanging on, with The Little Mermaid clocking in at over 100. The release on Disney+ will also include some special bonus content, including one of the new songs as well:

"Disney+ subscribers will be able to access special bonus content, including Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men") as King Triton performing the song "Impossible Child" with music by multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton,' "In the Heights"); "Passing the Dinglehopper," and "Under the Sea – Song Breakdown.""

The Little Mermaid: Summary, Cast, Release Date

The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opened exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023, and will stream to Disney+ on September 6, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, The Little Mermaid stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (Luca, Room) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!