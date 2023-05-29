The Little Mermaid Wins Memorial Day Weekend Box Office The Little Mermaid easily won the Memorial Day Weekend Box Office, but its underperformance worldwide should have Disney concerned.

The Little Mermaid unsurprisingly won the Memorial Day weekend box office with $117.5 million, ending up slightly below tracking and most box office predictions—still, a great chunk of change. The real story is overseas, where the film opened in 57 other territories and managed just $68 million, including a paltry $2.5 million from China. That is a cause for concern for Disney, who must be a little surprised that they didn't pull more numbers across the globe. The Little Mermaid did grab an "A" CinemaScore from moviegoers, and the real question is will the film be able to leg out in a crowded marketplace this summer?

The Little Mermaid Leads A Huge Memorial Day

We had three movies make over $20 million this weekend, as last week's champ Fast X pulled in another $28.5 million. It is sputtering here in the States, but worldwide it is full speed ahead, as the film is already over $500 million, making it the third highest-grossing film of the year worldwide so far. It is behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which earned $25.3 million. While it may not reach the worldwide total of Vol. 2, the MCU film should serve best the domestic total for Vol. 1 in the next two weeks and is right in line with what the others in the series made. Fourth place went to The Super Mario Bros. Movie with another $6.2 million.

The Little Mermaid may have been the big opener, but three other films also opened this weekend, and all three were disappointing. Fifth place on the weekly chart goes to The Machine, as comedies continue to flounder at the box office. It grabbed $5.8 million. The other two releases, Robert De Niro's family comedy About My Father and Gerard Butler's action film Kandahar also floundered. Many other box office pundits are banking on one of these comedies to break out this year, but I do not see it happening. June will bring more answers as horror comedy The Blackening and Jennifer Lawrence's raunchy film No Hard Feelings release.

The weekend box office Top Five for Memorial Day:

The Little Mermaid- $117.5 million Fast X- $28.5 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3- $25.3 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie- $6.2 million The Machine- $5.8 million

Next week, a big one kicks off June, as Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse opens and opens big. It should nab the top spot away from Ariel, but the big question is by how much. Also, opening is our first summer horror film, as Stephen King's adaptation of The Boogeyman also opens. The top five will see a pretty big shakeup, that is for sure.

