The Little Mermaid: Poor Unfortunate Souls Clip Released Disney has released a new clip from The Little Mermaid spotlighting the beginning of 'Poor Unfortunate Souls.'

The early reactions for The Little Mermaid have started coming out, but the review embargo is still up at the moment. Some people are really into it, and some people are a little more mixed on the film. However, if there is something that people praise regardless of how they feel about the production as a whole, it's the performances of Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy. We have seen a lot of footage of Bailey as Ariel, but today we got a clip of 'Poort Unfortunate Souls,' which is the song they showed us at CinemaCon last month as well.

If you think Disney nerds are obsessive about princesses, the people that are into the villains are on an entirely different level. McCarthy was always going to have her back against the wall when it came to playing Ursula in The Little Mermaid but releasing this clip is a good way of calming the fears of those worried that they will "ruin" an iconic Disney villain.

The Little Mermaid: Summary, Cast, Release Date

The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, The Little Mermaid stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (Luca, Room) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.