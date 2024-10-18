Posted in: Conventions, Movies, NYCC, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Making of Tapestry

Warner Bros. has released a featurette showing off how art based on concept art from The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was created.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils a new featurette for The War of the Rohirrim, showcasing stunning concept art creation.

The animated film explores the epic tale of Helm Hammerhand, set 183 years before the main LOTR trilogy.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, it features an impressive voice cast, including Brian Cox and Miranda Otto.

Look forward to its theatrical release on December 13, 2024, marking a major event for Tolkien fans.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has been flying a bit under the radar this year, but Warner Bros. has had a lot of big movies to market in the last couple of months. Whether that worked out for them (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) or not (Joker: Folie à Deux) is another story. There isn't much else between now and the end of the year for Warner to market, so expect this film to take center stage. That starts with a look at New York Comic Con today and appeals to any fans of ASMR. The video today shows the creation of artwork based on the concept art of the film, with the official X/Twitter account releasing a slow-motion video that shows off the artwork to the tune of some incredible music.

It feels like we said this last year but this is such a strong year for animating. We have such a wide variety of films this year that span across so many different genres and styles. There really is something for everyone this year, and we have a good feeling The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim could be a big something for Tolkien fans in December.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Summary, Cast List Release Date

New Line Cinema's original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series), the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale's narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix's Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike ("Beasts of No Nation"), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

With Kamiyama at the helm, the original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects, collaborated on the Blade Runner: Black Lotus series. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The team of creative collaborators returning from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy also includes Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

A New Line Cinema Presentation, a Warner Bros. Animation / Sola Entertainment Production, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning 11 December 2024.

