Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Director Wants Sequels To Go Worldwide

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Gil Kenan has revealed that he has some ideas for more sequels, including taking the franchise "to other parts of the world."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is sitting at just under $65 million at the worldwide box office, and while that number isn't massive, it also isn't small. An opening domestic weekend in late 2021 was enough to get us this sequel, but it's unclear if these numbers will work without any mitigating factors. There isn't a pandemic to blame this time, and the movie should have done significantly better than Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is not just a little better. We'll have to see what ends up happening; Sony could still see the potential here, and maybe if they tightened up the budget for the next film, they could do it a little cheaper so they don't need to make as much back. Director Gil Kenan explained to Total Film that he is up for taking the story in a completely different direction, exploring other time periods and places, and wanting to take the franchise worldwide.

"I'm a greedy fan. I want more and more Ghostbusters fans, I'd be happy if these stories extended out in every direction. I'm happy that we're back in New York City, but I wouldn't mind seeing something that actually goes to other parts of the world," Kenan explained. "I do feel like one of the things that we explore in this film is that there are mythologies that speak to not just ancient threats, but ancient ghost-busting that the team in 1984 were not the first to come together to find a way to stop a supernatural threat."

We'll have to see. It took Sony a little while to announce this film. Afterlife came out in November, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was announced the following April, so maybe by the fall, we'll know if another Ghostbuster is on the way. Kenan sounds like he is down to do another one and while critics were mixed on the film, the fan reactions are trending slightly higher.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan, stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. It will be released on March 22, 2024.

