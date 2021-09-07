The Matrix Resurrections Poster Teases Taking the Red or Blue Pill

Today, Warner Bros. made the announcement that the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections will be dropping this coming Thursday, much to the delight of fans that have been waiting for it to happen. The interactive website that teases clips from the movie is such an old-school thing to do and something that would have fit right into the marketing of the first movie. If there was any series that should be throwing back to the time when we called the internet the "information superhighway," it would be The Matrix. When the information on the trailer dropped, we didn't get a poster right away, but the Warner Bros. website did eventually update with an official poster for the upcoming movie.

What's kind of funny about this poster is that it was hanging around on the internet before the official website was updated, but that poster was missing one thing. The poster, which can be found on IMP Awards, is almost exactly the same as the poster above, only it says "only in cinemas" and doesn't have the exact release date on it.

The poster is a bit too close to be a fan poster, but perhaps it is an international poster of some kind, perhaps in the United Kingdom, since it uses the word "cinemas," not "theaters." However, it did cause some fans to become confused online that The Matrix Resurrections, which was supposed to be the last of the hybrid releases for HBO Max, wasn't getting that release. It looks like that isn't the case, and the movie will still be released on HBO Max for 31-days as initially announced. The official media site didn't update with much else; just a very vague summary and not even a full cast list, but that should update after the first trailer drops on Thursday.

The long-awaited fourth film in the "Matrix" universe, the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre, "The Matrix Resurrections" reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, the iconic roles they made famous in "The Matrix."