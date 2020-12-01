Watch The Trailer For The Mauritanian, Out In February From STXfilms

The trailer and poster for the new film The Mauritanian dropped this morning. Starring Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani with Shailene Woodley, and Benedict Cumberbatch, the film is based on a true story and the memoir Guantanamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Slahi. This looks like a more modern-day version of A Few Good Men, and that can only be a good thing. Directed by Kevin Macdonald and written by M.B. Traven, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, it releases next February. You can see the trailer, read the synopsis, and peep the poster for The Mauritanian down below.

The Mauritanian Synopsis & Poster

"Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley). Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far-reaching conspiracy. Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir, this is the explosive true story of a fight for survival against all odds."

This looks excellent, and with a powerhouse cast like this one, this should be on the top of your winter watch list for sure. Cumberbatch looks like he is having a ball in this film, and Jodie Foster looks game to bring it as well. Best to keep an eye out for this release. The Mauritanian, starring Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani with Shailene Woodley, and Benedict Cumberbatch, will release on February 19th, 2021. Fingers crossed there are no delays.