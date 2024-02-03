Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: guy ritchie, the ministry of ungentlemanly warfare

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: First Trailer & Images Released

The first trailer for the new film from director Guy Ritchie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, has been released.

Article Summary Guy Ritchie unleashes first trailer for 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'.

Henry Cavill headlines a rogue special forces tale inspired by true WWII events.

Lionsgate's April release teases an action-comedy with an ensemble cast.

Notable cast includes Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, and Henry Golding.

It looks like someone is finally letting Henry Cavill have a little fun on screen after everyone has typecasted him as the dashing man who does cool things and doesn't have much of a personality. If nothing else, that makes The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare interesting, but it follows all of that up by adding some great supporting cast members who should be getting a lot more love. Eiza Gonzalez should be a bigger star than she is right now; anyone who watched the From Dusk Till Dawn TV show knows that. Alan Ritchson might be one of the biggest names on streaming right now with Reacher, so it'll be nice to see him on the big screen again, and it's always nice to see Henry Golding in another film. It's also Guy Ritchie, so you know what you're getting into on some level. The first trailer and images for this film were released this week, and, as always with Lionsgate films, your guess is as good as ours whether or not this will be good or yet another missed opportunity. We won't have to wait too long since the film is coming out in April.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV's Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Lionsgate presents, in association with Black Bear, a Jerry Bruckheimer Films / Toff Guy production. Screenplay by Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel & Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released on April 19th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!