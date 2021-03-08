Aliens Was Sigourney Weaver's Favorite Of The Series To Make

As portrayed by Sigourney Weaver throughout the Alien franchise, Ellen Ripley is the greatest hero in cinema history. From the time we meet her in the first film through her appearance in Alien: Resurrection, few characters make their mark on cinema like she does. While Alien 3 and Resurrection were of lesser quality, those first two Alien films are unassailably great. In a new interview with Collider, Weaver answered an important question: Which of her appearances of Ripley was her favorite to make?

I Still Like The First The Best, But Weaver Loves Aliens

"Oh, goodness, that's difficult," exclaimed the Ripley Actress. "The best-constructed story for the character to tell was in Aliens, just because Jim [Cameron] has such an amazing sense of structure of story. To take this character out of hyper-sleep, have no one believes her, have her be exiled into this limbo land where no one believes her and her family's dead. The whole set-up for Ripley in Aliens and then what she ends up doing and what it, finding this new family by the end. The whole structure of that story, to me, was gold," she continued. "I always felt that I could jump up and down on it. It was such a great, supportive arc for the character. In that sense, the second one for Ripley is probably the most satisfying."

Man, this is like picking your favorite child. My favorite will always be that original film, it was the one I saw first, and Ripley doesn't have an entire arsenal at her disposal. She had her wits, her bravery, and a cat, and that was about it. I will also admit the coolest Ripley moment is the fight with the queen at the end of Aliens. No matter which you like more, though, there really is no wrong answer.