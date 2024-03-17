Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: blade

Blade Has Lost A Cast Member, Aaron Pierre Confirms He's Not Attached

Blade has hit yet another roadblock as Aaron Pierre, who reportedly joined the cast in February 2022, has confirmed he is no longer involved with the project.

Blade seems to have hit another roadblock, and it's impressive that it happened twice in one week. At the beginning of the week, it was announced that Beau DeMayo had been fired from Marvel Studios, and no reason was given as to why. DeMayo was most recently involved with X-Men '97 but also did some writing on one of Marvel Studios more troubled productions, Blade. DeMayo was brought on in September 2022, and the movie was another film impacted by the strikes that occurred last year. At the moment, it is supposed to start shooting soon, but it appears they are losing a cast member. Aaron Pierre was announced as a cast member for Blade in an unknown role over two years ago in February 2022. However, according to a new interview with Variety, he is no longer part of that production.

"Early on, there were conversations," Pierre said of his involvement. "As the project evolved, I'm no longer part of that — attached."

How Is It This Hard To Make Blade Work?

Blade is a production that has had some ups and downs with multiple writers and directors coming onto the project, and, despite having an incredible leading man with Ali, they couldn't nail the film down. In a recent article about Marvel Studios and how they are reacting to 2023 being a less than stellar year, Blade is a film that could see a cut in budget dipping under $100 million. For the record, that is not a bad thing at all, and the budgets of these movies are out of control.

One of the main reasons Marvel and Disney, in general, struggled in 2023 was that films had insane budgets, and they would have to pull in hundreds of millions of dollars to even get out of the red. And the reality of a post-COVID-19 world is that very few films do that anymore. Not only do very few films pull in the kind of numbers that 2018/2019 movies did, but the only ones that can have to be good. There isn't any skirting by on decent. So, while many will see the dip in budget for Blade as a sign of impending doom, it isn't. It's a sign that people at Marvel and Disney are starting to realize that they have to budget these films like they will do in 2020 and beyond numbers, not 2018/2019 numbers, so slashing budgets across the board is a good thing for everyone. Blade currently has a November 7, 2025, release date.

