The Mummy (2017) Director Expresses His Dissatisfaction with the Film

There was a brief period of time when Universal Pictures planned to create a monster-verse of their own (titled Dark Universe), with the 2017 relaunch of The Mummy being the first title to kick off the concept. Obviously, all these years later, there's been no promising momentum with the "Dark Universe," and the idea has since been dropped after the overwhelmingly disappointing results of The Mummy.

Though the film managed to earn over $400 million at the box office, its nearly $200 million price tag and largely negative reviews led to a massive decline with each day – and the eventual death of the Dark Universe that hadn't even started. More recently, The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman discussed his take on the film and revealed he, too, has his frustrations. However, he views the film as a lesson learned in a very optimistic way.

Kurtzman initially explained to The Playlist, "I tend to subscribe to the point of view that you learn nothing from your successes, and you learn everything from your failures. And that was probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally," Kurtzman adds, "There are about a million things I regret about it, but it also gave me so many gifts that are inexpressibly beautiful. I didn't become a director until I made that movie, and it wasn't because it was well directed – it was because it wasn't."

He later continued by noting, "Look, if you look at history and you look at people who've made amazing things, every single one of them will tell you the same story which is that it came after a failure, so I look back on it now with gratitude. It took me a while to get there, but my life is better for it."

Now that it's been five years since The Mummy arrived, would you like to see another crack at this story – or perhaps even the expansion of the once discussed Dark Universe?