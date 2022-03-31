The Nameless Days: Hear Two Exclusive Tracks From The Score

The Nameless Days releases tomorrow and is a new horror film starring Alejandro Akara (Mayans M.C.), Ashley Marian Ramos (Yellowstone), Ally Ioannides (Into the Badlands), and Charlie Halford (The Walking Dead). The film is about a young immigrant and his sister making the dangerous trek across the border. The sister is pregnant and captured by a demon—a mad dash to save the sister and her baby ensues. BC is excited to debut two tracks from the score to The Nameless Days from composer Christian Davis, "Nicole" and "Duct Tape." You can hear them below, as well as read the full synopsis and view the trailer for the film as well.

The Nameless Days Synopsis

"When Mexican immigrants Rahui (Alejandro Akara) and his pregnant sister Gabriela (Ashley Marian Ramos) attempt to cross the U.S. border in the dead of night, they stumble onto the hunting grounds of a vengeful Aztec spirit. Wounded and separated from his sister after the spirit attacks, Rahui happens upon an American ally, Nicole (Ally Ioannides), who offers him shelter and the origin story of the demonic spirit. In life, the spirit was a pregnant woman sacrificed by the Aztecs and now returns during the five Nameless Days of the Aztec calendar to hunt for the one thing she was denied in life–a baby. When Nicole and Rahui venture back across the border to rescue Gabriela, they are relentlessly pursued by the demonic spirit who will stop at nothing to take Gabriela's baby."

Davis had this to say about the score: "When I first met with Andrew and Matt, they said, "We want something totally different than last time, something experimental and out of the box." What a fun and exciting challenge!! I worked tirelessly to push my limits and realize their vision for the score on The Nameless Days."

The Nameless Days is out on digital platforms tomorrow, and the score will be streamable on April 15th.