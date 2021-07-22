The New Dune Trailer Teases A Massive Epic and an Awesome OST

Fans of the classic science fiction fantasy novel Dune have been itching for a new look at the movie since the first trailer dropped last year. Warner Bros. and Legendary are here to give fans what they want as they have released a nice, long trailer for the upcoming movie after premiering it at an event held across 25 different cities. Those who attended the event got to see more footage and featurette in an IMAX theater. Soundtrack nerds are likely going to enjoy this trailer as we get a hint about the soundtrack that Hans Zimmer has worked on, and it doesn't sound like anything we've seen before. This one could be special, and the real question is whether or not that is going to translate to ticket sales. We'll see in a couple of months. We also got a new IMAX poster which is a bit better than the character posters but still not great.

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune is set to open in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.