Check Out the Trailer for the New Horror Film The Night House

Anytime a horror film comes out of Sundance Film Festival, we have good reason to get excited about the genre project — and the next title to be prepare for is known as The Night House by filmmaker David Bruckner.

If you aren't too familiar with the work of Bruckner, the 44-year-old writer/director/producer has involved himself in horror genre titles since his 2007 film The Signal. Since then, Bruckner has moved on to projects that include the indie horror selection of shorts V/H/S, the interconnected short stories of Southbound, and more recently, the hit film The Ritual for Netflix.

Bruckner has been challenging his indie-horror concepts with bigger, more ambitious projects to follow each of his previous work — now delivering his highly anticipated (and well-received) project, The Night House, that was recently nabbed by Searchlight Pictures with an August 20 theatrical release.

The trailer for the film recently debuted, dropping hints of a paranormal charged film, with a variety of scares that feels more reminiscent of psychological horror. The film's description describes Bruckner's new film keeps things rightfully scarce, detailing it as, "Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together—but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure, but the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers."

With the film gearing up for a theatrical release next month, it will also reunite screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski who have collaborated on films like Super Dark Times, SiREN, and the upcoming Hellraiser reboot that has also tapped Bruckner to introduce the return of Pinhead.

