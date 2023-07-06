Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Warner Bros | Tagged: taissa farmiga, The Conjuring, The Nun 2

The Nun II Has A New Poster & First Trailer

The Nun II will see the Demon Nun Valak return to terrorize screens, and we have the first trailer and poster here.

The Nun II revealed its first poster and trailer this afternoon. The film sees Taissa Farmiga return as Sister Irene from the first film. She is joined by Storm Reid ("Euphoria") alongside Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia franchise) and Katelyn Rose Downey (Clean Sweep). Back as the Demon Nun Valak is Bonnie Aarons. In the director's chair for this installment is Michael Chaves. This is the first film set in The Conjuring universe since 2021's The Conjuring: the Devil Made Me Do It. Below is the first trailer and poster

The Nun II Synopsis

"New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller "The Nun II," the next chapter in the story of "The Nun," the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion "The Conjuring" Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. Taissa Farmiga ("The Nun," "The Gilded Age") returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet ("Tirailleurs," "The Nun"), Storm Reid ("The Last of Us," "The Suicide Squad"), Anna Popplewell ("Fairytale," "The Chronicles of Narnia" trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from "The Nun"), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent. Michael Chaves ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It") directs, from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing ("Eli," "The Autopsy of Jane Doe") and Akela Cooper ("M3GAN," "Malignant"),with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman."

The Nun grossed over $350 million at the box office, a sure sign that there would be another. Many thought The Conjuring 4 would be next up to bat, but it was not meant to be.The sequels in this series have left a lot to be desired, though the Annabelle films after the first one are strong. It doesn't really matter, as New Line knows that this is a cash cow, let us just hope that this one is an improvement on the first.

The Nun II is in theaters on September 8th.

