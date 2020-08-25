The Nutty Professor Remake in Works from Project X Entertainment

Project X Entertainment made waves after reviving the Scream franchise. Now James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein set their sights on another IP, The Nutty Professor, according to Deadline Hollywood. The original 1963 film starred Jerry Lewis as the title character with Eddie Murphy starred in the remake in 1996. There's no studio currently attached, nor is there confirmation on who's writing the script.

Written (with Bill Richmond), directed and starring Lewis, The Nutty Professor is about a lovable socially inept scientist who concocts a formula to make him an insufferable overconfident sociopath Buddy Love. In the pseudo take on Robert Louis Stevenson's novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Prof. Julius Kelp is in a race against time to stop Buddy from taking over his life and gain complete control. In the 1996 film, not only did Murphy play the main character Prof. Sherman Klump and Buddy Love, but also Sherman's family. Directed by Tom Shadyac and co-written by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein, and Steve Oedekerk, the Murphy incarnation grossed $273.9 million globally at the box office. The success of the film garnered its inferior sequel, The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps in 2000, which only made $166 million globally.

The Nutty Professor is the second IP after Scream 5, which landed distribution at Paramount. Project X tapped Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to direct the upcoming sequel. They previously directed the modestly successful Ready or Not (2019) for Searchlight Pictures. Returning for Scream 5 are original stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. The four films directed by the late Wes Craven made a combined $603 million worldwide, becoming among the highest-grossing horror franchises of all time. Following Lewis and Murphy is certainly a tall order, and it almost unfathomable who can step in their shoes in 2020.