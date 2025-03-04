Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: Cosmo Jarvis Has Joined The Cast As Filming Continues

Filming on The Odyssey has kicked off in Morocco, but the cast continues to grow. Cosmo Jarvis is the latest to join the cast.

Article Summary Cosmo Jarvis joins The Odyssey cast, expanding Christopher Nolan's growing Hollywood roster.

Filming kicks off in Morocco with Matt Damon leading; production moves to Sicily later.

Christopher Nolan returns to Universal after Oppenheimer's huge box office and award success.

Nolan's The Odyssey, a mythic epic, set for IMAX release on July 17, 2026.

Did you think production kicking off on The Odyssey meant the casting announcements would stop? Of course, they haven't; Christopher Nolan has decided to hire roughly half of Hollywood, so the names just keep coming. Production is currently in Morroc, with set pictures already leaking onto the internet because, of course. However, at the moment, we don't know much about the casting, aside from Matt Damon being our lead. Deadline is reporting that they have added yet another name to the already "CVS Receipts" level of length. Cosmo Jarvis, who stars in FX's breakout series Shōgun, has reportedly joined the cast in an unknown role. Production on The Odyssey will eventually move to Sicily, but we don't know exactly when that will happen.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal For The Odyssey Makes Total Sense

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Iddo Goldberg and Michael Vlamis have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film was given a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!