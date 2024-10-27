Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, parker finn, Smile, smile 2

Smile 2 Filmmaker on Keeping the Entity's Origin Ambiguous

The writer and director of the Smile franchise explains why he intends to maintain some degree of secrecy about the entity.

Article Summary Smile 2 director embraces mystery, avoiding clear origins for the terrifying entity.

Parker Finn values character-driven stories over supernatural explanations in horror.

The fear of the unknown remains central to the Smile franchise's horror appeal.

Expect more breadcrumbs, not answers, as the Smile series unfolds its chilling narrative.

After making over $23 million during its opening weekend, we're feeling confident that the Paramount Pictures horror title Smile 2 could result in yet another entry. It's creepy, makes money, and has plenty of originality to unpack. The potential is limitless. However, it doesn't sound like we should expect any clear answers regarding the lore behind the demonic Smile entity that traumatizes its prey. Here's what was said!

During an interview with Variety, filmmaker Parker Finn addressed the lore of the Smile entity, noting, "I oftentimes feel less is more with things like mythology in horror films, especially if it comes to supernatural stuff. First of all, I'm way more interested in the character story. I love the stuff that goes bump in the night, but I want to use that supernatural push to explore the human horror, the internal psychological stuff. But, also, I find that sometimes when you begin to over-explain it — you give it a name and origin — all the audience begins to defang it. I think the fear of the unknown is much more frightening, but I also think it's worth doling out breadcrumbs to bring an audience along. They're little pieces of candy to eat along the way, which I love — but if I'm answering a question or closing a door, I want to make sure I'm opening two more."

Smile 2 Cast and Plot Details

The sequel follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) as she embarks on a world tour. However, things take a terrifying turn when she begins experiencing inexplicable and horrifying events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to confront her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The official cast of Smile 2 includes Scott as Skye Riley, Rosemarie DeWitt as Elizabeth Riley (Skye's mother and manager), Kyle Gallner as Joel (a survivor from the first film), Lukas Gage as Lewis (a drug dealer and acquaintance of Skye), Raúl Castillo as Darius, head of Skye's record company, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Joshua, Skye's assistant.

Do you think that we need another installment delving into the lore of the Smile creature? Check out Paramount Picture's Smile 2 in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!