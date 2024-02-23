Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the old guard, the old guard 2

The Old Guard 2 Gets Another Slight Update

The Old Guard 2 entered production back in 2022 and we haven't heard much about it since, but one of the stars has confirmed the film is in post-production.

Article Summary Matthias Schoenaerts reveals The Old Guard 2 is in post-production.

Film's release may be delayed due to a change in Netflix's leadership.

Speculation arises that Netflix considered canceling the sequel.

Details on The Old Guard's success and Schoenaerts' role as Booker.

The Old Guard was one of the bright spots of the 2020 movie season, coming out in July 2020 and doing critically and commercially well. However, because this is Netflix, it's never as easy as saying that something is a success or not, so it took them a while to greenlight a sequel at all, and a lot has been said about it since. It went into production in 2022, and every time the slates come out for Netflix, you keep expecting the film to be on the 2023 or 2024 lists, and it isn't there. We still don't have a date, but Matthias Schoenaerts, who played Booker in the first film and is returning for The Old Guard 2, spoke to Collider and revealed that the film is in post-production.

"We shot it approximately a year and a half ago, and I think they're hitting the last stage of post-production," Schoenaerts explained. "As far as I've understood, I think there's been a switch at Netflix high up. I think there's a different CEO, so that leads to a reconsidering of release, and how and when, and that's not up to me. I don't know. But I know we're hitting the last stage of post-production, so it's gonna show up at some point."

Like so many films before it, The Old Guard 2 got a bit lost in the midst of a leadership change. What he said about "reconsidering of release" is interesting because it sounds like Netflix might have considered canceling the movie entirely. Maybe not, but now we know people are at least still working on the film, and it's still early in 2023. If I cross my fingers, maybe I'll finally get this movie before the end of the year.

The Old Guard: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks. It streamed to Netflix on July 10, 2020.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!