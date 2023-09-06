Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, no one will save you

No One Will Save You: First Trailer, Poster, and Images Released

The first trailer, poster, and images for No One Will Save You shows off a seamless blend of home invasion and alien abduction films.

It's September, which means it is officially the beginning of spooky season, whether you want to admit it or not. We have some horror movies coming out this month in theaters, but we also have a horror movie coming out on Hulu that no one knew about. The first trailer, poster, and images for No One Will Save You dropped, and the best way to describe this movie would be a "home invasion alien abduction film," which is one of those ideas that seems incredibly obvious but also really cool and original. It also appears to be a one-woman show with the always fantastic Kaitlyn Dever, and we don't say that just because we not only share a name but also the same spelling. The trailer looks cool, and it does appear to have all of the tropes of alien abduction films and a home invasion. 20th Century Studios horror films have been pretty cool lately, so we'll have to see how this one plays out later this month.

No One Will Save You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is a captivating sci-fi psychological thriller introducing Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese. Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, and Duffield produce, and Dever and Joshua Throne executive produce. No One Will Save You begins streaming on September 22, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

