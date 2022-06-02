The Princess: The First Trailer, Summary, Poster, and Images Released

The next 20th Century Studios film heading straight to Hulu got a first look today, and it's got one of the most boring titles known to man; The Princess. This features some really impressive cast members doing some riffs on fantasy tropes that were considered edgy about twenty years ago. There is something about this that somehow feels dated already, which is weird considering it doesn't come out for another month. Still, it's the kind of thing that could do well on streaming and is maybe something audiences will check out if they are bored on the weekend with nothing else to do. Perhaps not something they will actively seek out, but maybe something they will stop and check out when it turns up on their feed. Let's take a look at the trailer, summary, poster, and images.

A Hulu Original, The Princess is an action-packed fight to the death set in a fairy tale world directed by Le-Van Kiet (Furie) and starring Emmy Award® nominee Joey King (The Act, The Kissing Booth) as a skilled and formidable young royal. When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom. The film also stars Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow), and Veronica Ngo (The Old Guard). Directed by Le-Van Kiet (Furie) and written by Ben Lustig & Jake Thornton (Winter's Knight, Final Fantasy), The Princess is produced by Neal H. Moritz (the Fast and Furious franchise), Toby Jaffe (Total Recall), and Derek Kolstad (John Wick), with Joey King and Guy Riedel serving as executive producers. The Princess will stream on July 1, 2022, as a Hulu Original in the U.S., and as a Star Original on Disney+ internationally.