Netflix Posts The First Teaser For Ryan Murphy's The Prom

Netflix has posted the first teaser for Ryan Murphy's The Prom. Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman plays the lead role of Emma, who is told she cannot bring her girlfriend to the dance. Four theater stars, played by Meryl Streep, James Cordon, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Rannells, come to her town to help her, trying to resurrect their own careers after their new Broadway musical flops. The film adaptation is written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin from a concept by Jack Viertel. You can catch the first trailer for The Prom down below.

The Prom Synopsis

"Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome finds their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is."

The Prom, starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Sofia Deler, and introducing Jo Ellen Pellman hits select theaters in December before debuting on Netflix December 11th.