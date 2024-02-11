Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

The Puppy Bowl Teases New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer

The Puppy Bowl is here to help Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery tease a new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, coming out this Wednesday.

Article Summary Legendary teases a new 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' trailer during the Puppy Bowl.

Dressed puppies preview the titans' clash, overshadowing 'Madame Web's' marketing.

Adam Wingard returns to direct, blending mythic battles with Titan origins.

The film stomps into theaters and IMAX March 29, 2024, with international release following.

While some people might be turning on the TV for the Super Bowl today, others are tuning in for a completely different reason. Ever since it made its first debut in 2005, the Puppy Bowl has become one of the best parts of the Super Bowl season. It began as a piece of counterprogramming to the Super Bowl and has been used to raise awareness for adopting pets from shelters and rescues—also, people just really like puppies. More and more companies have been leaning into the Puppy Bowl as the years have gone on, and this year is no different. In terms of marketing, this might be one of the better ones. There is a new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire coming out this Wednesday, and to tease it, they have dressed two puppies as Godzilla and Kong, respectively, and filmed them playfighting. This, by itself, is better than the entirety of Madame Web's marketing, and we salute Legendary for that alone. Then again, that bar is so low that these puppies could jump over it with minimal effort or needing to be bribed with treats.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Simon Barrett (You're Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

