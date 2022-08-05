The Retaliators: Better Noise Films' Revenge Horror Opens Sept. 14

Better Noise Films' upcoming revenge horror film, The Retaliators, has planned through CineLife Entertainment and Trafalgar for a worldwide theatrical release on September 14, 2022.

In The Retaliators, an upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules.

Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), and Joseph Gatt (Game of Thrones) star. Five Finger Death Punch, Tommy Lee, Papa Roach, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Escape The Fate, and more appear on screen and on The Retaliators Original Soundtrack, releasing with the movie in September via Better Noise Music.

The very personal and tragic inspiration for this movie's existence begins with the screenwriters, The Geare Brothers' (Darren and Jeff) younger sister. In 2004, Jody Geare, then a teenager, survived a vicious rape assault while walking home alone at night. Jody narrowly survived the attack by fighting off her attacker and crawling out of a 20-foot ravine. Twelve years later, through DNA advancements, her rapist was caught. Her attacker was found guilty and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Throughout the ordeal of the trial, The Geare Brothers began writing an idea that explored the concept of an underground revenge-fantasy service for family members of crime victims. When The Geare Brothers told Jody that they were writing a script inspired by her story, she told them, "Please, if this script ever turns into a movie, use my name. Get my story out in the world. I want to be an inspiration for other girls." Jody's story ultimately is quite an inspirational one. Shortly after her incident, Jody became a firefighter. After following a very successful career with CalFire, today, Jody is one of the few female Fire Captains in the United States. Read more about Jody's story here.