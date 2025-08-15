Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: the roses

The Roses: Couple's Therapy Is Not Going Well In A New Clip

In a new clip from The Roses, marriage counseling is not going well for Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Article Summary The Roses reveals a tense marriage counseling session with Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Searchlight drops a new clip showing Ivy and Theo battling through humor and resentment.

The film blends comedy and drama, putting adult relationships under the microscope.

Disney and Searchlight’s promotion heats up ahead of the film’s August 29, 2025 release.

The month of August continues to be fantastic with plenty of offerings in every genre for movie fans to enjoy. Searchlight is stepping in for the last week of the month with The Roses, a comedy/drama geared toward adults, while also aiming for a completely different audience than The Naked Gun was earlier this month. Disney and Searchlight haven't been doing a ton of promotion for it, and they really should because the cast alone is reason enough to check this movie out. The new clip that they released today, which shows our couple in the film Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch) in marriage counseling, shows that things are not exactly going well for the couple. However, it also shows that while these two people resent and hate each other, when they both burst into laughter as they insult each other, you can still see a bit of the spark that brought these two together. Also, it's Olivia Coleman and Benedict Cumberbatch, who are both very good at comedy with the right script and director, and it does look like The Roses could be one of those winning combinations.

The Roses: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler.

The Roses is directed by Jay Roach with a screenplay by Tony McNamara. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon. The Roses will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

