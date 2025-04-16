Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: the roses

The Roses: Official Trailer, BTS Image, and 6 HQ Images Released

Searchlight has released the official trailer, a behind-the-scenes image, and 6 high-quality images from The Roses, which will be released on August 29th.

Article Summary Searchlight unveils trailer for The Roses, a reimagining of a 1989 classic film.

The movie, starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, releases on August 29th, 2025.

The Roses explores the unraveling of a seemingly perfect marriage amidst career struggles and ambitions.

Jay Roach directs this anticipated summer release, promising an entertaining cinematic ride.

Searchlight Pictures always releases fun stuff that tends to vary wildly in tone. That makes it a fun studio to follow, and you never know what you're going to get when it comes to their releases. The Roses is one of those trailers where you think you know what you're getting into, and then it keeps going and escalating, and where we end up is a bit buckwild. We got to see this trailer during CinemaCon, and it's great that they have released it to the world. The end of August as a release date is a bit weird, but this doesn't exactly scream "awards contender," either. This just seems like it'll be a lot of fun and who doesn't like fun at the end of a very long, very hot summer?

The Roses: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler.

The Roses is directed by Jay Roach with a screenplay by Tony McNamara. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon. The Roses will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

