The Russo Brothers Are Reportedly In Talks To Direct Avengers 5 and 6

Marvel is trying to make the lighting strike again; Anthony and Joe Russo are reportedly in early talks to direct Avengers 5 and 6.

When in doubt, go back to what worked the last time, or at least that appears to be the line of thinking Marvel Studios and Disney are following. Avengers 5 and 6 are movies that were announced a long time ago, but real life got in the way of the timeline that was once projected onto a Hall H wall. There was the pandemic, two strikes, and the firing of Jonathan Majors as Kang, not to mention Disney bringing Bob Iger out of retirement. The world of Hall H 2019 Marvel and now might as well be different universes within the multiverse itself. Ever since it became apparent that things were a little crazy and pieces were not exactly falling into place, things began to shift. Before Majors was convicted, director Destin Daniel Cretton left Avengers 5, and now the movie he signed on to is the movie that will be made. Initially, the following two Avengers films would be subtitled: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, but it is very unclear if either of those storylines will be playing out.

San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner, with the D23 Expo not long after, so expect news to be dropping from Marvel in the coming weeks. We got the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, but the news that just dropped from The Hollywood Reporter is both surprising and entirely expected. Anthony and Joe Russo first joined the Marvel ranks with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, still one of the best Marvel movies to date (don't @me), and returned for Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. It made perfect sense in some ways because the Avengers movies are massive, and a directing duo seems like a better way to shoulder that burden. The Russo Brothers have said they were done with Marvel movies following Endgame, but returning to the drawing board that earned the studio a billion dollars in 2019 isn't a bad idea. A new report says the Russos are in early talks to direct Avengers 5 and 6.

It makes sense that everyone would want to try and make the lightning strike again, and we stand by the fact that these movies have always been far too big for only one person to direct. At the moment, we don't have any other details aside from the fact that this is far from a sure thing and that these talks are reportedly "early." The following two Avengers movies have release dates, and they aren't that far away, considering the logistics needed to make that movie happen. Maybe we'll get more information at San Diego Comic-Con; if nothing else, bringing out the Russos might net some goodwill with fans who have felt a bit letdown by post-Endgame Marvel. Avengers 5 is set for May 1, 2026, and Secret Wars is set for May 7, 2027.

