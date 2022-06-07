The School for Good and Evil Teaser Trailer is Released

Someone has been trying to find the next Harry Potter since about five minutes after Harry Potter became a massive thing. There have been some success stories, but there have been more misses than hits if we're being honest with ourselves. Netflix is looking to do that with The School for Good and Evil which made a big splash during Geeked Week. We got the first poster yesterday and today we got the first teaser trailer. We didn't get a ton of information about the plot, but Netflix looks like they are swinging big and they need a big movie franchise to keep the lights on.

In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch. Then one night, under a blood-red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true story of every great fairy tale begins. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). As if navigating classes with the offspring of Cinderella, Captain Hook, and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn't hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love's kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the rulebook entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairytale first.

Based on the epic international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL is directed by Paul Feig, stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kit Young, Jamie Flatters, Earl Cave, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Freya Parks, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Holly Sturton, Emma Lau, Briony Scarlett, and Alex Cubb.