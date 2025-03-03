Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Will Be Shot Back-To-Back

The Russo Brothers say that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have stories that will "be challenging for audiences."

Article Summary The Russo Brothers are shooting Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars back-to-back in London for efficiency.

Joe Russo mentions the storyline will "be challenging for audiences" and could stretch their creative limits.

Marvel is returning to proven directors, with Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and Evans possibly rejoining.

Avengers: Doomsday starts filming in spring, with a May 1, 2026 release, followed by Secret Wars in 2027.

It's all the rage to shoot movies back-to-back these days, or it feels that way sometimes. It makes sense when you have a cast that is massive, and it could be next to impossible to get everyone back for round two. You need to move heaven and earth to get casts like the ones we'll see for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars all in one place long enough to even finish the films in the first place let alone trying to make it happen twice. So when Anthony and Joe Russo revealed to Deadline recently that they are filming both of the next two Avengers films back to back, no one should be that surprised. Joe Russo also said they "may or may not survive," and they have a story that they think will "be challenging for audiences."

"It's all in London, we're shooting them fairly back-to-back, it's a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we'll see," Joe Russo said. "But we're very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences; it's challenging for us to execute. And it's really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it."





You can say a lot about Marvel bringing back the Russo brothers for Doomsday and Secret Wars, and we have, but these movies have always been too big for one director. They should have been considering pairs from day one, so it's not surprising they are going back to the pair that worked the first couple of times around.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward

Over the summer, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on and they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time. In December 2024, it was announced that Chris Evans would reportedly have some sort of role in the film as well, but it was unclear what kind of role he would have. A few days later, it was also reported that Hayley Atwell was also in talks to return as well. Avengers: Doomsday is set to start production this spring and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on May 7, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!