The Super Mario Bros. Movie: New TV Spot Teases Cat Mario We have a new TV spot for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and this one spotlights Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong and teases Cat Mario.

In a love that still feels like it is about twenty years too late, we are finally getting an animated movie called on Super Mario Bros. next year. So far, the response to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been mixed by fans, with some praising the visuals but having issues with the voice cast, Chris Pratt as Mario specifically. However you might feel about any of it, the attention to detail that Illumination has shown with this adaptation cannot be denied, but whether or not all this can come together as an actual movie remains to be seen. We still have a few months to go, but you can expect that once the marketing blitz for this one, it will be impossible to escape. If you thought Illumination put the Minions everywhere and in everything, the marketing for this could be ten times worse. We got a new TV spot today that features Cat Mario and some more of Donkey Kong as voiced by Seth Rogan, making precisely the jokes you would expect.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures. It will be released on April 7, 2023.