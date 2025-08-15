Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, supergirl, superman, the superman saga

The Superman Saga: The Treatment For The Next Film Is Finished

James Gunn confirmed that he has completed the treatment for the next film in the Superman Saga and hopes they will go"into production on that not too far away from today."

Article Summary James Gunn has completed the treatment for the next film in the Superman Saga, aiming for early production.

The news follows Gunn's earlier confirmation that he will direct the next Super-Family movie for DC Studios.

The project introduces the official name "Superman Saga" for this corner of the DC universe.

Supergirl arrives next year, with Peacemaker season two and the Superman digital release dropping this month.

It seems that things might be moving faster with the next entry in the Superman-centric film than we thought. Supergirl is coming up fast next year, and we still don't know much about it, and Superman is making its way to digital this month, not to mention another season of Peacemaker will premiere later this month. We learned not that long ago that James Gunn would be directing the next film in the Super-Family, but Gunn revealed to The Hollywood Reporter during the red carpet premiere of Peacemaker that he already has a treatment done, and he's given this specific corner of the DC Universe a new name: the Superman Saga.

"I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the 'Superman Saga,'" Gunn said. "The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked-out treatment. I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today."

A treatment is far from a completed script, but it sounds like Gunn is one of those writers who writes insanely long and detailed treatments, which will help move things along. As for the name, I'm not super crazy about it. One of the defining things about DC was how they separated each hero's little corner of the universe by family. The Bat-Family, the Superman Family, etc, so pivoting to the word 'saga' is a little much. It certainly could be worse, and Superman Family doesn't really roll off the tongue as a series of films, but it's still a shame to see that specific part of DC lore isn't being honored.

As far as putting any sort of timeframe on this project? One of the reasons everyone is jumping at shadows regarding The Batman Part II is partly because people kept saying it would go into production or that this was going to be the release date, and then it didn't happen. There would still be rumors about this movie, but if the public didn't know that a script wasn't coming together in the timeline DC wanted it to, they might be a little less jumpy. So maybe keep any time projections close to the chest for the next film in the Superman Saga, James, because while delays and shifting dates are normal, the public doesn't know that, and once again, they'll be searching for any sign of smoke because they are so convinced there is fire.

Superman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio ("At Midnight"), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us), editors William Hoy (The Batman), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, Superman, which was in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!