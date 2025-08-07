Posted in: Movies, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged:

James Gunn Will Write And Direct The Next Super-Family Film

Following Superman's critical and commercial success, Warner Bros. confirmed that James Gunn will write and direct the next installment in the Super-Family.

Article Summary James Gunn confirmed to write and direct the next film featuring the DC "Super-Family" for Warner Bros.

Superman’s strong box office and critical acclaim provided a much-needed win for Warner Bros. in 2025.

The upcoming Super-Family film signals a new era for DC Studios, building on Superman’s successful relaunch.

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav highlighted the project as the next major step after the upcoming Supergirl film.

To say that Warner Bros. needed this win would be the understatement of 2025. When the year started and several of the studios' films began to underperform, it looked like a troubled studio was heading into an even worse year. A Minecraft Movie did well, but with a studio as big as Warner Bros., it can't survive on one film doing well when five others with budgets north of $100M fail to break even. So, not only was Superman a film that needed to lay the foundation for a new DC Universe, but it also needed to be a hit because the studio desperately needed one.

And a hit it was, both critically and commercially. At the time of writing, Superman is still at just under $560 million at the worldwide box office and we won't hear anything about how over a half billion at the box office is a not a success. We didn't time travel back to 2018/2019, and if we did, someone warn everyone about COVID. Warner Bros. hosted its earnings call today, and CEO David Zaslav confirmed (via IGN) that James Gunn is writing and directing the next film (after Supergirl, one can assume), which features the "Super-Family."

"We're thrilled to share that James Gunn is already writing and preparing to direct the next installment within the 'Super-Family,'" Zaslav said.

The "Super-Family" could include any variation or pairing of a bunch of different characters, from Clark and Kara to Jimmy and Lois, so it's very unclear what this new film will be. However, it appears that Superman did what it intended to do, which was, according to Zaslav, launch "the beginning of a new era for DC Studios."

Superman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio ("At Midnight"), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us), editors William Hoy (The Batman), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, Superman, which was in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

