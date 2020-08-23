The Title for Shazam 2 Was Revealed at DC FanDome

In a moment that felt all too much like attending a Hall H panel, the DC FanDome panel for Shazam 2 was pretty much the entire cast wondering what they were supposed to do when they couldn't actually say anything about the movie that they are making. Fortunately for the people at DC and Warner Bros. if there is a cast that can get along and be entertaining without needing much to go on, its the cast of Shazam! The sequel to the critically acclaimed movie was announced back in December and is currently slated for a November 4, 2022 release date after being forced to shift from April 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While we didn't get any new information about Shazam 2 in terms of plot and what we can expect, we did get the official title; Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam! is the oddball of the DC universe so far. In terms of critical reviews, it is one of the best-reviewed movies so far, and overall it is probably the best movie so far. While Wonder Woman will be more impactful overall in terms of pop culture, the third act of that movie kind of falls apart, and it peaks in the middle. Shazam!, on the other hand, is a good movie all the way through. However, it wasn't much of a box office juggernaut compared to other DC movies. It walked away with a modest $366 million worldwide box office, but unlike other DC movies, it almost cost a lot less with the highest estimate being $100 million, so it didn't need to break the bank to make its money back and do well enough to merit a sequel.

BREAKING #DCFANDOME NEWS: The title of #SHAZAM! sequel was just announced at #DCFanDome…⚡️SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS ⚡️ — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 22, 2020

With a late 2022 release date, we should expect Shazam! Fury of the Gods to head into production sometime next year, and we can expect to hear some casting or maybe some story details by the end of the year. Perhaps a villain casting announcement or something fun like that. For now, we have a title, and we still have one more big movie panel to wrap up DC Fandom.