The Tower Of Terror Movie Is [Apparently] Still Happening Buried within a lengthy interview, it was confirmed that the Tower of Terror movie, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Scarlett Johansson, is still happening.

Disney has been trying to get their theme park rides into big live-action blockbuster movies ever since they got it to work once with Pirates of the Caribbean. There is another attempt happening this July with Haunted Mansion, and how that movie does will probably be the defining factor as to whether or not this one will happen. Variety did a lengthy interview with Scarlett Johansson and buried in the article was the fact that she confirmed that the Tower of Terror movie, directed by Taika Waititi, is still happening.

The last we heard about Waititi was in talks to direct an adaption of Klara and the Sun, based on Kazuo Ishiguro's New York Times bestselling novel, with insiders saying that he could be working on Star Wars that next year. Haunted Mansion will likely be the thing that determines whether or not the Tower of Terror movie ends up happening. Unfortunately for Haunted Mansion, it's coming out in July, and it will have to fight for a spot at the box office. We don't have any other information about Tower of Terror, which was announced in 2021, but maybe that will change come the fall.

Haunted Mansion: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

Look alive, foolish mortals! We're dying for you to view our teaser trailer and poster for Disney's comically creepy adventure Haunted Mansion, which will appear in theaters on July 28.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Justin Simien, the film features an all-star ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.