Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: the wild robot

The Wild Robot Is Set To Stream To Peacock On January 24th

One of the best movies of 2024, The Wild Robot, is coming to Peacock on January 24th, so you can ugly cry in the privacy of your own home.

Article Summary The Wild Robot streams on Peacock January 24th for at-home viewing pleasure.

Dreamworks and Universal will re-release the film in theaters on January 17th.

The film dazzles with a heartwarming story and stunning visuals.

Award-winning cast brings the robotic adventure to life.

The Wild Robot is one of the best films of 2024. It is a full stop, so there is no need to add any qualifier to that statement. Universal and Dreamworks must think the same thing because they decided to bring the film back to theaters on January 17th the other day. Once you've gone to see this movie on the biggest screen possible and ugly cried in a room full of people, there's good news: you'll have the opportunity to ugly cry in the privacy of your own room just a couple of days later. Today, Dreamworks and Universal have confirmed that The Wild Robot is set to stream to Peacock on January 24th. The ability to ugly cry in public and in private, we love to see it, and this movie is still incredible, don't @ me.

The Wild Robot: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island. The film also features the voice talents of Emmy-winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise), and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders—the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch—and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise). The Wild Robot was released on September 27th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!