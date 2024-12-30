Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: the wild robot

The Wild Robot Returns To Theaters On January 17th

The Wild Robot is one of the best films of the entire year, and if you missed seeing it in September, it's returning to theaters on January 17th.

The Wild Robot is one of the best movies of the year. That was a fact when it was released at the end of September, and it's a fact now, two days before the end of the year as well. It was a good year for animation in general; it says a lot when Pixar and Disney release films, and they are all barely on the list because everyone else is pitching so far above them, but 2024 was Dreamworks's year. The Wild Robot did well at the box office at the time it was released, but now that it is apparent that the film not only has an FYC campaign going for Best Animated Feature but might be pushing for Best Picture as well [and it should, don't @ me], they are giving people another chance to see it on the big screen. Dreamworks shared on its official X/Twitter account that The Wild Robot is returning to theaters on January 17th. I know that sobbing through a film surrounded by a bunch of strangers is an uncomfortable experience, but this film is truly beautiful, and it's worth ugly crying in public to see it on the biggest screen possible.

The Wild Robot: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island. The film also features the voice talents of Emmy-winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise), and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders—the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch—and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise). The Wild Robot was released on September 27th.

