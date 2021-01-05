There's Still Hope For More Southland Tales in the Future

One of the most underrated, eerily prophetic, and divisive cult-classics is getting a new shot at life, with the original version of Southland Tales finally getting an official re-release.



It was recently announced that Southland Tales would be getting a new Blu-ray transfer, with 15 minutes of new scenes, tons of new content, and the infamous Cannes Film Festival cut of 160 minutes. After the film festival, the Richard Kelly cut of the film was ultimately altered by the studio, which resulted in changes regarding the creator's ideas. In a move that is now compared to a Snyder Cut restoring the original vision, Kelly has had the opportunity to present his work the way he intended — and in a new interview, he expressed his desire to (justifiably) keep it alive.



Kelly tells ComicBook, "You'll see in the existing version of Southland Tales is chapters 4-6, so there's basically a prequel companion film that could if it's made, theoretically continue onward into an expanded version of the existing film with new footage, and the most ideal version it would basically be a six-hour film, split in two, and within each film, there are 3 chapters." He added, "So it's like a six-chapter story, but it would be presented in two epic movies, like a big double feature, that in an ideal world could exist on a streaming platform of something that is more amenable to these sort of long-form stories."



The film was something that I can say after watching (several) times, it really has an ability to fulfill this bizarre, niche, parallel universe and remains a misunderstood cult-classic. With Southland Tales getting an opportunity to essentially reintroduce itself in a time where people might take it more seriously, Kelly additionally explained, "I feel like there's definitely a lot more there in this world, that's worth of exploration, and there's a lot of new, surprising things that I think could really make it a much more satisfying experience. It was never really going to be a satisfying story within the parameters of a single feature film; it was just too much to fit into those parameters."

The new (and exciting) cut of Southland Tales will be available to purchase courtesy of Arrow Films on January 25.