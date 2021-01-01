Southland Tales "Cannes Cut" Coming To Blu-ray From Arrow Jan. 25th

A film maybe a little ahead of its time, Arrow Video will release Southland Tales on Blu-ray later this month. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Seann William Scott, the out-there film will come loaded with special features in a new, director-approved set. This will include the 15 minutes longer version that was shown at the Cannes Film Festival that garnered a standing ovation when shown, which led to lots of head-scratching when the film bombed on opening wide. Southland Tales is a weird film, not bad, but there is something about it that charms you while watching it. It might just be that you can tell Johnson is going to be a huge star, but who knows. Check out the list of the special features down below.

Southland Tales Blu-ray Details

"Los Angeles, 2008. As the city stands on the brink of social, economic, and environmental chaos, the fates of an eclectic set of characters – including an amnesia-stricken action star (Dwayne Johnson, the Fast & Furious series), an adult film star developing her own reality TV project (Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions) and a police officer whose identity has split in two (Seann William Scott, TV's Lethal Weapon) – intertwine with each other and with the whole of humanity. A darkly comic futuristic epic that speaks as presciently to our turbulent times as it did to the American socio-political climate in 2006, Southland Tales receives a fresh – and timely – lease of life with this new, director-approved restoration."

New 2K restoration by Arrow Films, approved by director Richard Kelly and director of photography Steven Poster

High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentations of both versions of the film: the 145-minute theatrical cut and the 160-minute "Cannes cut," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006

Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary on the theatrical cut by Richard Kelly

It's a Madcap World: The Making of an Unfinished Film, a new in-depth retrospective documentary on the film, featuring contributions by Richard Kelly and members of the original crew.

USIDent TV: Surveilling the Southland, an archival featurette on the making of the film, featuring interviews with the cast and crew

This is the Way the World Ends, an archival animated short set in the Southland Tales universe.

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jacey

Limited edition collector's booklet featuring new writing by Peter Tonguette and Simon Ward