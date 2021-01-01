Southland Tales "Cannes Cut" Coming To Blu-ray From Arrow Jan. 25th

A film maybe a little ahead of its time, Arrow Video will release Southland Tales on Blu-ray later this month. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Seann William Scott, the out-there film will come loaded with special features in a new, director-approved set. This will include the 15 minutes longer version that was shown at the Cannes Film Festival that garnered a standing ovation when shown, which led to lots of head-scratching when the film bombed on opening wide. Southland Tales is a weird film, not bad, but there is something about it that charms you while watching it. It might just be that you can tell Johnson is going to be a huge star, but who knows. Check out the list of the special features down below.
Southland Tales Blu-ray Details
"Los Angeles, 2008. As the city stands on the brink of social, economic, and environmental chaos, the fates of an eclectic set of characters – including an amnesia-stricken action star (Dwayne Johnson, the Fast & Furious series), an adult film star developing her own reality TV project (Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions) and a police officer whose identity has split in two (Seann William Scott, TV's Lethal Weapon) – intertwine with each other and with the whole of humanity. A darkly comic futuristic epic that speaks as presciently to our turbulent times as it did to the American socio-political climate in 2006, Southland Tales receives a fresh – and timely – lease of life with this new, director-approved restoration."
- New 2K restoration by Arrow Films, approved by director Richard Kelly and director of photography Steven Poster
- High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentations of both versions of the film: the 145-minute theatrical cut and the 160-minute "Cannes cut," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006
- Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Audio commentary on the theatrical cut by Richard Kelly
- It's a Madcap World: The Making of an Unfinished Film, a new in-depth retrospective documentary on the film, featuring contributions by Richard Kelly and members of the original crew.
- USIDent TV: Surveilling the Southland, an archival featurette on the making of the film, featuring interviews with the cast and crew
- This is the Way the World Ends, an archival animated short set in the Southland Tales universe.
- Theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jacey
- Limited edition collector's booklet featuring new writing by Peter Tonguette and Simon Ward