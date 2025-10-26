Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: It Follows, NEON, they follow

Maika Monroe Offers an Update on the Status of They Follow

The breakout star of the eerie horror film It Follows shares an update on the status of the upcoming sequel, They Follow.

Article Summary Maika Monroe shares a new update on the highly anticipated horror sequel They Follow

Production has not yet begun on They Follow, with scheduling being the key challenge so far

Director David Robert Mitchell and Monroe are both committed, waiting for schedules to align

Plot details on They Follow remain secret, but excitement for the It Follows sequel is building

In 2014, It Follows arrived and quickly became a word-of-mouth hit, the kind of indie-leaning horror story that lingered beyond its runtime. It also helped solidify Maika Monroe as a future scream queen, thanks to a performance that felt both grounded and unnervingly alert to every shadow. To the surprise of many, it was confirmed in 2023 that a sequel titled They Follow was actually in the works with Monroe and writer-director David Robert Mitchell set to return, backed by Neon.

Progress since the announcement has been quiet, but Monroe recently offered a small update while speaking with CBR.

They Follow Doesn't Have a Timeline (Yet)

"No one knows [the exact production timeline]. It's a mystery," she tells the outlet. "No, we have not shot it, we'll see what happens. I don't know. I do know that, you know, we have all the pieces. It's really scheduling. It's been the hardest thing for both, [director] David [Robert Mitchell] has been doing, he was doing big studio film, and then I've been busy. But it seems like stars might align very soon. Fingers crossed. Because I really, I really want it to. I really want it to. I think people will be very happy."

The original film centers on Jay Height, a Detroit college student who discovers that a relentless supernatural presence will stalk her after a sexual encounter. The entity can look like anyone, moves with eerie patience, and only she and others who have "had it passed on" can see it. Jay and her friends try to stay a step ahead, forming a plan to protect each other while searching for a way to break the chain, which leads to an ambiguous final stretch that helped the film gain its cult status.

It Follows also features a tight ensemble that became part of its identity. Monroe leads as Jay, with Keir Gilchrist as Paul, Daniel Zovatto as Greg, Olivia Luccardi as Yara, Lili Sepe as Kelly, and Jake Weary as Hugh, among others. Another component likely aiding its return is the fact that the first film was produced on a modest budget (just over $1 million) and ultimately grossed over $23 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Even if the sequel is given a bigger budget, odds are that it still turns a solid profit.

They Follow's plot details are still under wraps, but the key players are (almost) ready, and the project is very much alive. More It Follows is coming. Eventually.

