Thor: Love And Thunder Hits Disney+ On September 8th

Thor: Love And Thunder will make its grand entrance onto Disney+ on September 8th, along with a making-of documentary Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder. This is all in celebration of Disney+ Day, with premieres, announcements, and more taking place all day long, though not on the actual day the service launched this year for some reason. Thor has pulled in $737 million as of today at the worldwide box office, over $100 million less than Thor: Ragnarok banked in 2017, though those were different times in the world.

Thor Is One Of Many Debuts That Day

Other Disney+ Day premieres include Cars on the Road, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, Growing Up, She-Hulk episode 4, Pinocchio, Remembering, Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons), and Tierra Incógnita and Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. The behind-the-scenes documentary navigates the creation of Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor, which premiered on the service this past spring. Directed by Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor movie starring Chris Hemsworth pits the God of Thunder against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who attempts to rid the world of the gods. Thor turns to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) for help, with the latter developing the identity of Mighty Thor.

I love these Assembled docs that they have been putting out for the MCU stuff, so I am excited for that to debut, even though the film was not my favorite. Maybe it will work better on a second viewing. We can all find out together on Disney+ Day, September 8th, when Thor: Love And Thunder hits the service.