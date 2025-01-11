Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: sebastian stan, thunderbolts

Sebastian Stan Says Thunderbolts* Is A "Bit Like The Breakfast Club"

Sebastian Stan says Thunderbolts* is unlike any other Marvel movie because "because of the group of characters in this film and these actors."

After seventeen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still here and still chugging along. While you can call the first saga more or less a success, the saga has been more of a mixed bag as the studio, once thought too big to fail, tries to find its footing again. They release multiple movies a year following all sorts of characters, and while direct sequels can feel somewhat similar, individual franchises have to feel unique. Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn't, and they want to make it work again with Thunderbolts*. It sounds like things went really well behind-the-scenes of this film because, so far, any cast member who has spoke about it has gushed about the dynamic that all of them managed to form. David Harbour spoke about it, and now Sebastian Stan explained to Deadline that he "couldn't have had a better time" than he did with this group of people. He also compared the film to one of the best movies of all time about a little group of misfits, all very different from one another, finding common ground: The Breakfast Club.

"I don't feel you can compare it to any previous Marvel movie, and that's because of the group of characters in this film and these actors," Stan explained. "I couldn't have had a better time than I did with David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. I mean, every single one of these people are funny, they're generous, and so I think a lot of that chemistry did make it into the movie, and I'm excited for people to see that. It's a little bit like The Breakfast Club. It has its own vibe, and it's funny, and it's real, and we did actual real stunts, like when you're watching a truck blow up, it's a truck blown up. It's not CGI. Marvel really wanted this to have its own- there were many things in the movie that were actually done practically, and I think that does go a long way because people are just smart. I think audiences just, they know."

Marvel will be focused on promoting Captain America: Brave New World for the next couple of weeks until that film comes out, but once we hit that release, we know they will hit the ground running with this one. The press tour will probably be a bit chaotic with the many big personalities, such as being put in pairs for interviews. As someone who loves a good team dynamic in a film, I have a lot of hope that it will be good to hear that the dynamics behind the cameras of Thunderbolts* were also solid.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits.

The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

